WWE Files Elimination Trademark for Toy-Related Purposes
– According to a report by Fightful, WWE filed a trademark on the Elimination Chamber gimmick match for toy-related merchandise purposes. You can see the description for United States Patent & Trademark Office filing below:
Mark For: ELIMINATION CHAMBER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations.
The trademark was reportedly filed by WWE on April 1.
