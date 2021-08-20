wrestling / News

WWE Files For New Ring Name Trademark

August 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook DraftKings, Canyon Ceman

WWE has filed for a new trademark for a ring name. Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for “Charlie Dempsey.”

It isn’t known who the name will be for at this time. You can see the description below:

Mark For: CHARLIE DEMPSEY trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading