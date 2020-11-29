WWE Files For New Trademark For ‘Austin 3:16’

Heel by Nature reports that on November 24, WWE filed for another new trademark for the phrase ‘Austin 3:16’. This is the second trademark in the last 90 days, as they previously did so on October 1.

The trademark is for: “International Class 028: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations.“