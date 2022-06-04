wrestling / News
WWE Files For New Trademark For Smackdown
June 4, 2022 | Posted by
Wrestling Inc reports that on May 31, WWE filed paperwork with the USPTO for a new trademark for their show Smackdown.
The trademark is for: “Mark For: SMACKDOWN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; bandanas; championship trophy belts.“
More Trending Stories
- Update on How AEW Stars Feel About Going to WWE After Cody Rhodes’ Exit
- Latest On AEW Talent’s Reaction to MJF’s Dynamite Promo & Situation
- Eric Bischoff On Lex Luger Winning WCW Title From Hulk Hogan In 1997, Hogan Quickly Regaining Title At Road Wild
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown