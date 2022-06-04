WWE Files For New Trademark For Smackdown

Wrestling Inc reports that on May 31, WWE filed paperwork with the USPTO for a new trademark for their show Smackdown.

The trademark is for: “Mark For: SMACKDOWN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; bandanas; championship trophy belts.“