WWE Files For New Trademark For ‘Wobbly Walrus’

PWInsider reports that WWE filed for a new trademark on September 1 for ‘Wobbly Walrus’. While it’s unknown exactly what that term will be used for, it does line up with the names of characters used in Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse. On last night’s episode of Smackdown, Wyatt mentioned he was getting a new “friend.”

The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

-Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas

-Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations“