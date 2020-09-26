WWE Files For New Ultimate Warrior Logo Trademark

Fightful reports that WWE filed for a new trademark on the Ultimate Warrior’s logo on September 22, which looks like the mask he wore during his final RAW appearance ever in 2014. The logo is also seen on the Warrior Award that is given away at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

The trademark is for: IC 025: G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies, outerwear, bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas

Description Of Mark: The mark consists of a facial mask design.

Color(s) Claimed: The color(s) black, orange, pink, and green is/are claimed as a feature of the mark