WWE Files For Trademarks For Raquel Rodriguez & Ludwig Kaiser

Fightful reports that WWE has filed for trademarks for two new ring names, including Raquel Rodriguez and Ludwig Kaiser. Rodriguez is the former Raquel Gonzalez, who recently made her debut on the main roster. Ludwig Kaiser is formerly Marcel Barthel. The trademarks are for:

