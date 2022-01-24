WWE Files For Trademarks of Former WCW PPVs

PWInsider reports that on January 19, WWE filed for two trademarks of former WCW PPVs, including Superbrawl and Uncensored. Superbrawl was an event that ran from 1991 to 2001. Uncensored, meanwhile, ran from 1995 to 2000. Neither have been used as show names since, but WWE has brought back the Starrcade, Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc names for various shows.

The trademark filing is for:

Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”