WWE Files More Trademarks For Nikki Cross’ New Character

WWE has filed several more trademarks related to Nikki Cross’ new superhero persona. As had been previously reported, WWE filed a trademark on June 25th for “Nikki ASH,” the name used by Cross for her new character. Now, Heel By Nature reports that the company filed several trademarks for variant spellings of the name.

According to the site, WWE filed on June 1st to trademark”Nikki Ashe,” “Nikki Aash,” and “Nikkiash.” The trademarks read: