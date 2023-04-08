WWE Files Motion To Dismiss Amended Lawsuit From MLW

WWE is moving to have the amended lawsuit filed against it by MLW dismissed. As previously reported, MLW filed an amended version of their lawsuit against WWE, accusing them of violating the Sherman Act regarding anti-trust practices and more. Fightful reports that WWE filed a motion asking that the suit be dismissed. The motion argues that MLW has still failed to “allege antitrust claims for monopolization or attempted monopolization,” under the conditions that the law defines.

MLW had stated in its amended suit that WWE dominates the market for media rights in wrestling, as they collect 92% of the revenue. WWE responded by stating that even if WWE stopped operating, not all of that revenue would be picked up by other wrestling companies. It goes on to claim that while MLW argues that networks and streaming services do not consider wrestling content to be “reasonably interchangeable” with other TV content, “MLW again fails to allege any facts suggesting that media companies view wrestling shows any differently from courtroom dramas, zombie shows, scripted reality shows, or other kinds of fictional programming.”

The motion goes on to start that “Second, MLW’s assertion that WWE possesses or has a dangerous probability of obtaining monopoly power remains equally flawed,” pointing out that the previous lawsuit was found by the court to be “only ‘bare’ allegations of high market shares and failed to sufficiently allege direct evidence of monopoly power.” It argues that the amended complaint lacks any “non-conclusory allegations” that WWE has power over the “hundreds of networks and streaming services” that it doesn’t have a relationship with.

It goes on to state:

Third, MLW has not alleged any anticompetitive conduct. MLW now asserts two theories of such conduct: (1) WWE foreclosed MLW from the “key” or “favored” networks and streaming services, which are the direct customers for wrestling media rights; and (2) WWE foreclosed MLW from vital input markets – wrestlers and arenas – that it needs to produce the television content that it sells to networks and streaming services. Neither theory passes muster. • No matter how much MLW attempts to narrow the pool of potential purchasers through conclusory labels such as “key” or “favored,” MLW can never plausibly allege that WWE’s purportedly exclusive contracts with just FOX and NBCUniversal prevent it from selling to the numerous alternative purchasers of media rights (including channels and platforms owned by Disney, Netflix, WarnerBros/Discovery, CBS, and Amazon) with which WWE has no alleged commercial relationships. Indeed, MLW could never plausibly allege this because, based on the FAC, MLW never attempted to sell its media rights to any of these companies. Furthermore, MLW refutes its own allegations when it admits that it successfully sold its linear television media rights to a cable network. • MLW’s attempt to allege input foreclosure trips at the starting line. MLW does not even attempt to define relevant markets for wrestlers or arenas, thus providing no possible basis to measure foreclosure from either input. Furthermore, MLW does not attempt to plead even one instance of WWE unlawfully interfering with MLW’s contracts with professional wrestlers or venues. Indeed, MLW does not allege that WWE ever prevented it from securing a single venue. Fourth, MLW continues not to allege any harm to “competition at large.” As the Court is well aware, the antitrust laws protect competition, not competitors, yet the FAC still fails to allege any plausible facts demonstrating harm to the competitive process. Indeed, MLW has now pled that the competition to sell media rights has intensified since MLW first filed its complaint last year, with MLW and WWE’s other alleged competitors securing new, material media rights agreements. Separate from the antitrust claims, MLW raises California state law claims for intentional interference with contractual relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, and a violation of the UCL. As before, this Court should dismiss those claims for lack of subject matter jurisdiction. As the allegations in the FAC are otherwise unchanged from the original complaint, WWE refers the Court to its arguments in its prior Motion to Dismiss and incorporates those arguments by reference herein.

MLW had also called into question WWE’s ownership of talent-related IP, to which WWE responded that a federal district court has previously rule that WWE’s ownership is legitimate. It states that WWE had to send a cease and desist to MLW over Enzo Amore (now Real1) working as nZo with basically the same character.