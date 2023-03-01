WWE Files Motions In Lawsuit Over WrestleMania 38 Injury

WWE has filed a couple of motions in response to the lawsuit filed by a fan over hearing loss suffered at WrestleMania 38. As reported last month, Marvin Jackson sued the company alleging that he lost hearing due to pyrotechnics at last year’s PPV, where he was an “invitee.” PWInsider reports that WWE filed a motion on February 16th asking that the suit be moved to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division.

The company has since filed another motion asking that the situation be moved to arbitration, arguing on February 24th that fans had to check boxes before buying tickets online agreeing to the terms and provisions, which included agreements to enter arbitration over legal issues. WWE is asking that the lawsuit be paused until arbitration has played out.

The lawsuit by Jackson is seeking over $1,000,000 in relief including all damages, penalties, costs, expenses, prejudgment interest, and attorney’s fees.