WWE Files Multiple New NXT & Superstar Trademarks

– According to Fightful, WWE filed for multiple trademarks for ring names for WWE, NXT, and 205 Live Superstars on July 30. They include Drew Gulak, Pete Dunne, Tony Nese, Jordan Devlin, and Dexter Lumis.

The trademarks were listed with this description:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

As previously noted, WWE filed other trademarks recently for The Hurt Business and Jutus.