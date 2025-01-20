wrestling / News

WWE Files Multiple Trademarks On D-1

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

Fightful reports that on January 19, WWE filed to trademark D-1 for entertainment services, as well as variations of the term. The trademarks are for D-1, D1 and D-One.

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

