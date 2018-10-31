WWE News: WWE Files New Tough Enough Trademark, First Episode of Baron Corbin’s Haunted World, Video on Asuka-Inspired Makeup for Halloween

– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE recently filed to trademark the “Tough Enough” name for merchandise use. Here is the description of the trademark…

“Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games.”

– Here is the first episode of Baron Corbin’s new WWE Digital Series – Baron Corbin’s Haunted World. The first episode features the Corbin taking a trip to the St. Augustine lighthouse in Florida.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at Asuka-inspired makeup for Halloween…