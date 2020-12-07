wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark Application For Ring Name
WWE has filed a new trademark that appears likely to be for Rust Taylor’s ring name. PWInsider reports that WWE filed an application on December 2nd with the USPTO for the mark “Tyler Rust.” Taylor was announced as part of the latest WWE PC class last week and has previously worked for ROH, NJPW, UWN, and wXw among other companies.
The application is to use the name for the following goods and services:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
