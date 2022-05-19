WWE Files New Trademark Applications This Week for ‘DYAD,’ ‘Schism,’ & ‘Sol Ruca’

– Fightful reports taht WWE filed trademark applications earlier this week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The applications with the USPTO were filed for the terms “DYAD,” “Schism,” and “Sol Ruca.”

The WWE applications with the USPTO were filed on May 16 with the following descriptions:

Mark For: DYAD trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

[Similar descriptions were filed for "SCHISM" and "SOL RUCA"]

It’s not yet clear what plans WWE has for the newly trademarked terms.