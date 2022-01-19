wrestling / News

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar’s Name

January 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Raw

WWE is reupping their trademark on Brock Lesnar, filing a new application for the name last week. Fightful reports that WWE filed an application on January 14th for Lesnar’s name for merchandising purposes.

The full description of the trademark reads:

“Mark For: BROCK LESNAR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading