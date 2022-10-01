WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Campus Rush’

Fightful reports that on September 28, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘WWE Campus Rush’ with the USPTO. The trademark is related to their NIL – Next in Line program.

Mark For: WWE CAMPUS RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.