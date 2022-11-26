wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For The Bloodline
November 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has filed a new trademark for The Bloodline. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark for the term on November 21st. The description is below:
“Mark For: THE BLOODLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”
