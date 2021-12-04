WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Tough Enough’

WWE has filed a new trademark for the name of their old reality competition show Tough Enough. Fightful reports that WWE submitted an application to trademark the name on November 30th. The description for the mark reads:

”Mark For: TOUGH ENOUGH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.”

Tough Enough has had six seasons which aired in various formats with long breaks between revivals, premiering in 2001 on MTV and airing its most recent run on USA Network in 2015.