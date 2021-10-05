wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Madcap Moss’
Riddick Ross recently made his return to WWE television, aligning with Baron Corbin on SmackDown. And now, WWE has reportedly filed a new trademark for “Madcap Moss” for entertainment services.
Here’s the full trademark filing from September 30 for Madcap Moss (via Fightful):
Mark For: MADCAP MOSS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Chris Jericho’s WWE Debut On Raw In 1999, Vince McMahon Eventually Changing His Mind On Jericho
- WWE Releases Infographic of Raw & Smackdown Rosters Following Draft
- WWE Reportedly Changed Two Draft Plans Over the Past Week
- Roman Reigns Passes 400 Days As Universal Champion, Second-Longest Reign Ever