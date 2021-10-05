wrestling / News

WWE Files New Trademark For ‘Madcap Moss’

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Happy Corbin Madcap Moss WWE Smackdown

Riddick Ross recently made his return to WWE television, aligning with Baron Corbin on SmackDown. And now, WWE has reportedly filed a new trademark for “Madcap Moss” for entertainment services.

Here’s the full trademark filing from September 30 for Madcap Moss (via Fightful):

Mark For: MADCAP MOSS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

