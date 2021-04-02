wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For NXT Star
WWE has added another new trademark to its list, with the company recently filing a trademark for NXT star KUSHIDA’s ring name. The trademark for the name was filed on March 29.
Here’s are the full details for the filing, courtesy of PWInsider:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
