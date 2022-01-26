wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For ‘The Queen’
WWE has filed a new trademark, this time for “The Queen.” Fightful reports that the application for the mark was filed on January 19th.
Charlotte Flair refers to herself as The Queen. WWE has another Queen of course in Zelina Vega. You can see the description below:
“Mark For: THE QUEEN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”