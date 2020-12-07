WWE Files New Trademark That Hints At Ring Name For New Signing

As previously reported, Russ Taylor has joined the NXT Performance Center and made his debut on NXT television last week during a segment with Timothy Thatcher. It appears WWE has filed a new trademark related to Taylor’s new ring name.

According to PWInsider, WWE filed for the trademark “Tyler Rust” on Dec. 2, which the site notes could be in relation to Taylor’s new persona with the company.

Here are the details of the trademark filing: