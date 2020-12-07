wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark That Hints At Ring Name For New Signing
As previously reported, Russ Taylor has joined the NXT Performance Center and made his debut on NXT television last week during a segment with Timothy Thatcher. It appears WWE has filed a new trademark related to Taylor’s new ring name.
According to PWInsider, WWE filed for the trademark “Tyler Rust” on Dec. 2, which the site notes could be in relation to Taylor’s new persona with the company.
Here are the details of the trademark filing:
“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
