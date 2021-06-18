wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Roman Reigns
June 18, 2021
WWE has filed a new trademark related to Roman Reigns, who will defend his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell Match on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. The company filed for the trademark “Head of the Table” on June 15 for merchandising purposes.
Here’s the details of the trademark filing for Roman Reigns:
“G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”
