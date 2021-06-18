wrestling / News

WWE Files New Trademark For Roman Reigns

June 18, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE has filed a new trademark related to Roman Reigns, who will defend his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell Match on tonight’s edition of SmackDown. The company filed for the trademark “Head of the Table” on June 15 for merchandising purposes.

Here’s the details of the trademark filing for Roman Reigns:

“G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.”

