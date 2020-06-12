wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks For Austin Theory and Brendan Vink
Wrestling Inc reports that WWE filed new trademarks this month for Austin Theory and Brendan Vink, two recent call-ups from NXT to the RAW roster. The filing is for:
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment“
