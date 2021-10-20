WWE Files New Trademarks For Paul Heyman and ‘Marquee Classics’

Fightful reports that on October 15, WWE filed a new trademark for Paul Heyman and two new trademarks for something called ‘Marquee Classics’.

The Heyman trademark is for: “Mark For: PAUL HEYMAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The two for ‘Marquee Classics’ are:

MARQUEE CLASSICS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

Mark For: MARQUEE CLASSICS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of retail store services, on-line retail store services, mail order services featuring a wide variety of merchandise; advertising via electronic media and the internet; advertising and advertisement services; marketing and promotion services; arranging and conducting auctions; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects and raising public awareness; charitable services, namely, coordination of non-monetary contributions to charities and non-profits; organizing and conducting charity auctions for charitable fundraising purposes; contests and incentive award programs to promote the sale of products and services of others; distribution of publicity materials, namely, flyers, prospectuses, brochures, samples, particularly for catalogue long distance sales; event planning and management for marketing, branding, promoting or advertising the goods and services of others; Internet advertising services; magazine advertising; maintaining a registry of sports memorabilia and works of art; on-line advertising on computer communication networks; on-line advertising and marketing services; on-line auction services; organization of events, exhibitions, fairs and shows for commercial, promotional and advertising purposes; providing an internet website featuring news and information.