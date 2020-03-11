WWE Files New Trademarks For Randy Orton, Undertaker

WWE is taking ownership of some new Randy Orton and Undertaker-related phrases, filing trademarks for them. PWInsider reports that WWE has filed trademark applications for “Apex Predator” for Orton and both “Deadman” and “The Phenom” for Undertaker. The latter is curious, as they already have an active trademark for “The Phenom” so the reason for filing a new one isn’t known.

All three trademarks list as for the following good and services: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal”