WWE Files New Trademarks For ‘The Grand Jury’

Fightful reports that on March 20, WWE filed with the USPTO to trademark the terms “Grand Jury”, “WWE Grand Jury”, and “WWE The Grand Jury.” It’s unknown how the terms will be used at this time. The trademarks are for:

