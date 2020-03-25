wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks For Wrestlemania 36 After Coronavirus Changes
WWE has filed new two new trademarks with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for ‘Too Big For One Night’, the catchphrase they are using to promote Wrestlemania 36. The event was changed to two nights (April 4-5) at the WWE Performance Center after the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic forced them to move from Tampa.
“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”
“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”
They also filed to trademark the phrase ‘I Wasn’t There’, which is what they put on the official Wrestlemania 36 t-shirt.
