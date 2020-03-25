WWE Files New Trademarks For Wrestlemania 36 After Coronavirus Changes

WWE has filed new two new trademarks with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) for ‘Too Big For One Night’, the catchphrase they are using to promote Wrestlemania 36. The event was changed to two nights (April 4-5) at the WWE Performance Center after the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic forced them to move from Tampa.

They also filed to trademark the phrase ‘I Wasn’t There’, which is what they put on the official Wrestlemania 36 t-shirt.

