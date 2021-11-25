wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks, Including One For ECW
Fightful reports that on November 20, WWE filed two new trademarks, including for ECW and another for the name ‘Sofia Cromwell’. Sofia Cromwell is a ring name, but it’s unknown who for yet.
Of note is that the ECW trademark is for “software for the creation of mobile internet applications and client interfaces.”
