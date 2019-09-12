WWE Files More NXT Trademarks, Reportedly Misspells Io Shirai for Filing

– WrestlingInc.com has an update on some additional NXT trademarks recently filed by WWE. As noted, NXT is scheduled to move to USA later this month. According to the update, WWE filed for the following trademarks on September 4 and 5:

* The Forgotten Sons

* Marina Shafir

* Jessamyn Duke, Taynara

* Vanessa Borne

* Xia Li

* Dakota Kai

* Lo Shirai

Per the report, the trademark was filed for “Lo Shirai” when it was likely a typo for NXT’s “Io Shirai.” There’s no word on if a correction for the typo was issued.