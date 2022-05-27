wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks For Possible Max Dupri Stable
With Max Dupri now on Smackdown, WWE has filed trademarks for his likely stable name. Fightful reports that the company filed two applications on May 23rd for Maximum Male Models, the name the former LA Knight used on Smackdown of the agency he’s the head of.
The description reads:
Mark For: MAXIMUM MALE MODELS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
