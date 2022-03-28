wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademarks Related To Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair
Fightful reports that WWE has filed several new trademarks related to Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair. The company submitted applications on March 24 to trademark “EST,” “Acknowledge Me,” and “Tribal Chief,” with the trademarks requested for merchandising and entertainment services.
Here’s the full description for the trademark filings:
Mark For: ACKNOWLEDGE ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
Mark For: TRIBAL CHIEF trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Mark For: EST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
