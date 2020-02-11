WWE Reportedly Files Trademarks for Texas Rattlesnake and Christian

– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE filed trademarks relating to both Christian and Stone Cold Steve Austin earlier this month. Per the report, a trademark was filed for Christian’s name on Wednesday, February 5.

The Christian trademark was filed relating to merchandise and had the following description at the United States Patent & Trademark Office:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas”

Another trademark that was filed on the same date was Texas Rattlesnake, the nickname for WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Texas Rattlesnake trademark has a similar USPTO description for merchandise. Additionally, the Texas Rattlesnake trademark was filed for general pro wrestling use. That filing had the following description for the trademark: