WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks

This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:

Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.