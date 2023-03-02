wrestling / News
WWE Files Opposition to Claudio Castagnoli’s ‘CSRO’ Trademark
March 1, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has filed an opposition to Claudio Castagnoli’s trademark for “CSRO.” As reported in March of last year, Castagnoli filed a trademark for “CSRO,” a play on his name Cesaro in WWE, following his release from the company. According to PWInsider, WWE filed a request for a 90-day extension on filing their opposition on February 28th.
Castagnoli originally filed the application for merchandising and performing purposes. Since signing for AEW, he has been using his Claudio Castagnoli ring name in both AEW and ROH, where he is the current ROH World Champion.
