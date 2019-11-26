wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks on Original ECW Event Names ‘Barely Legal’ and ‘Cyberslam’
– PWInsider reports that WWE has applied to trademark some names for some classic original ECW events, including Barely Legal and Cyberslam. Per the report, WWE applied to trademark the titles for G & S: Entertainment services, specifically:
“A show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”
Barely Legal was the first ECW PPV event held in April 1997. Cyberslam was an annual event ECW held in Philadelphia from 1996 through 2000.
