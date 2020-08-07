Various News: WWE Files Trademark for RAW Underground, Corey Graves Hosting World of Tanks Showdown, ROH Steen vs. Kingston Match

– PWInsider reports that WWE filed to trademark “Raw Underground” on August 3rd.

“Goods & Services: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

– Corey Graves tweeted that he will be hosting the World of Tanks Summerslam Showdown this Saturday.

“Yours truly will be hosting the @WoTConsole SummerSlam Showdown this Saturday, August 8 at 6 pm ET. Watch @steveaustinBSR, @LaceyEvansWWE, @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE battle it out! https://youtube.com/watch?v=6Ke1RS01YsA #ad”

– ROH has posted the Kevin Steen vs. Eddie Kingston Anything Goes match for the ROH World Title.