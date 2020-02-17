WWE Files Ruthless Aggression Trademark This Month

– According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE filed the trademark for “Ruthless Aggression” on February 11 at the United States Patent & Trademark. They filed the trademark for merchandise and also entertainment services. You can check out the details on the trademark descriptions below:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas” “IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

As noted, WWE recently debuted its new episodic Ruthless Aggression Era docuseries on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s recap of the latest episode RIGHT HERE.