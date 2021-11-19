WWE Files Several New Ring Name Trademarks

Fightful reports that on November 15, WWE filed to trademark several ring names, including Mila Malani, Wendy Choo, Will Charlton, Olympe Margaux, Chip Danning, Joey Tofino and Die Familie.

As previously reported, Wendy Choo will be the new ring name for Mei Ying, while Mila Malani will be the new ring name for Kellie Morga. The new report adds that Will Charlton is the new name for NXT UK referee Will Swift, Olympe Margaux is the new name for NXT UK referee Artemis and Chip Danning is the new name for NXT UK referee Chris Sharpe.

