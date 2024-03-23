wrestling / News
WWE Files For Several Trademarks, Including LWO, Carlito, DIY and More
Fightful reports that on March 22, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Breakout’ as well as multiple ring names. Those include The Creed Brothers, The LWO, Ivar, Rezar, Akam, Carlito, #DIY and Paul Ellering.
Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
More Trending Stories
- Jack Perry Disputes Apologizing For CM Punk Fight, Says He Was Denied AEW Release
- Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis
- Goldberg on Ending Bret Hart’s Career: ‘I Can Only Say I’m Sorry So Many Times’