WWE Files to Trademark ‘Evolve’

Fightful Select reports that on January 30, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Evolve’ for entertainment services, specifically a wrestling show.

Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment

EVOLVE is a promotion that used to be owned by Gabe Sapolsky. Sapolsky currently works for WWE and the company owns his former promotion. There have been rumors that WWE is looking at reviving the brand with WWE ID talent, and Sapolsky running creative.