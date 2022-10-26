WWE Files To Trademark New Character Scrypts

As previously reported, a new character called Scrypts was teased on last night’s episode of WWE NXT with a vignette. While it’s unknown who will play this character, WWE has already taken steps to trademark the name. They filed paperwork with the USPTO on October 21.

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.