WWE Files To Trademark New Ring Name ‘Kelly Kincaid’
Fightful reports that on February 4, WWE filed to trademark the term ‘Kelly Kincaid’, a new ring name, for entertainment purposes. It’s unknown who the name will be used for at this time.
G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, announcer services.
