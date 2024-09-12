wrestling / News

WWE Files to Trademark Two Ring Names

September 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful reports that on September 9, WWE filed to trademark the ring names Kali Armstrong and Niko Vance for entertainment services. Armstrong is the new name for Destinee Brown. She will make her WWE TV debut on the September 20 episode of NXT Level Up.

