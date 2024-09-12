WWE Files to Trademark Two Ring Names

Fightful reports that on September 9, WWE filed to trademark the ring names Kali Armstrong and Niko Vance for entertainment services. Armstrong is the new name for Destinee Brown. She will make her WWE TV debut on the September 20 episode of NXT Level Up.

🗣️ ALLOW ME TO REINTRODUCE MYSLEF! 🗣️ My name is Kali Armstrong! WWE Superstar! 💪🏾💫 My debut match on LevelUp will air next Friday, September 20th on Peacock at 10pm EST/ 7pm PST! Whose ready to take this journey with me! ☺️🙏🏾💕#wwe #wwenxt #nxt #wrestling pic.twitter.com/DhME3jBIOs — Destinee Brown (@DBrownSC) September 11, 2024

