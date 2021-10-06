wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark Application For Sam Stoker
WWE has filed a new trademark application for Pretty Deadly’s Sam Stoker. Fightful Reports that the company filed an application on October 1st for the Pretty Deadly member’s name.
Pretty Deadly are the current NXT UK Tag Team Champions. The full description of the mark is below:
“Mark For: SAM STOKER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
