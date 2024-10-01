wrestling / News
WWE Files for Trademark Application on ‘Yes! Yes! Yes!’ Catchphrase
– As previously reported, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson revealed that after he attempted to file a trademark for his “Yes! Yes! Yes!” catchphrase, he received a legal letter from WWE and ultimately abandoned his pursuit of the trademark. Fightful now reports that WWE has filed a trademark on the catcphrase with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday, September 30.
The USPTO filing was for apparel and entertainment Services. It had the following description:
Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts
Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
