– As previously reported, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson revealed that after he attempted to file a trademark for his “Yes! Yes! Yes!” catchphrase, he received a legal letter from WWE and ultimately abandoned his pursuit of the trademark. Fightful now reports that WWE has filed a trademark on the catcphrase with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Monday, September 30.

The USPTO filing was for apparel and entertainment Services. It had the following description: