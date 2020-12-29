WWE Files Trademark Applications for Five New Ring Names

– Heel By Nature.com that WWE filed five new ring name trademarks at The United States Patent and Trademark Office on December 24. The new ring names that were trademarked are listed below:

* Nash Carter

* Wes Lee

* Tian Sha

* Shi Hun

* Shi Zui

The trademarks were filed with the following description:

INTERNATIONAL CLASS 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

It’s not yet clear which WWE Superstars the ring names are meant for or who they will be used for.