WWE Files Trademark On Company Name For Drinkware Merchandise
Fightful reports that on February 23, WWE filed to trademark ‘World Wrestling Entertainment’ for drinkware merchandise purposes.
Drinking glasses; beer mugs; portable beverage coolers; bottle openers; lunch boxes; coffee cups and mugs; thermal insulated containers for food and beverages; plastic cups; decorative plates; can coolers; cups and mugs; sports bottles sold empty; lunch boxes and portable coolers