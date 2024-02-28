wrestling / News

WWE Files Trademark On Company Name For Drinkware Merchandise

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Kevin Dunn Office Logo Lawsuit Image Credit: WWE

Fightful reports that on February 23, WWE filed to trademark ‘World Wrestling Entertainment’ for drinkware merchandise purposes.

Drinking glasses; beer mugs; portable beverage coolers; bottle openers; lunch boxes; coffee cups and mugs; thermal insulated containers for food and beverages; plastic cups; decorative plates; can coolers; cups and mugs; sports bottles sold empty; lunch boxes and portable coolers

